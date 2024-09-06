DDA to hand over flat documents in ‘customised’ folders

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started to hand over the documents of flats to buyers in a customised folder containing all relevant papers following the direction of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official statement said on Thursday.

The DDA flat buyers, who would till now only get a piece of loose paper as a possession letter upon buying flats, will now be getting a plush folder containing all relevant papers printed out on a thicker bond, it said.

The L-G found the lack of papers — their non-availability, being disputed, having got lost, etc. as one of the

prime woes afflicting various individuals, groups and processes of DDA.

He had accordingly directed DDA to prepare a folder containing not only the possession letter but all relevant documents to be handed over to the buyers, the statement read. While directly supervising the rollout of the DDA Housing Schemes since last year, Saxena had directed DDA to address this issue suitably, it said.

He underlined that buying a house or property was an important, once-in-a-lifetime occasion for most of the buyers and the same should be dealt with as a special and memorable occasion for the buyer by the DDA, the statement said.

Accordingly, the DDA has now decided to hand over the flat documents in a customised folder. The folder will contain all relevant documents including demand-cum-allotment letter (DAL), payment receipt, possession letter (PL), NOC for water and electricity, possession slip, RERA registration certificate and layout plan, it said.

This will facilitate getting all documents in one place rather than approaching various departments of DDA.