DDA to float tenders for houseboat convention centre

New Delhi: The tenders for the House Boat Convention Centre, planned by the DDA at Baansera, will soon be floated, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. People will be able to use the centre to host meetings, conferences and dine-in.

At about nine metres in height, the boat will have multiple levels with ground, lower, middle and upper decks, officials said.

This large boat, “to be made by master craftsmen”, will be placed near the eating house at Baansera and will use different varieties of wood, including deodar at the base and a cedar superstructure with walnut wood carvings, they said. Ceilings and interior wall panels will use chinar wood.

The structure is being planned with features such as Persian-style intricate carving, carved sash windows with glass panes, backspalsh made with ceramic tiles, and engineered wood with appropriate fire-resistance ratings for doors and floors.

“The wood to be used will be seasoned to avoid warping, and all joints will be sealed with natural resin or other appropriate all-weather sealants to ensure the longevity and strength of the structure,” a Raj Niwas official said. Right from the railing, columns, mehrab arches and exterior wall panels, everything will be intricately carved in Persian style, the official added.

The facility will be equipped with amenities such as a meeting space for 15 to 20 individuals, a reception area with a waiting lounge, dining facilities with a pantry, gallery space, and interiors to match Kashmiri wood-carved features.

The DDA is expecting the structure to have a life of 50 years, and the boat would be secured by being fixed to the base of the water body, according to officials.