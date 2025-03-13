DDA to facilitate sale of EWS flats built by private builders

NEW DELHI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Housing for All’ vision, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a new policy aimed at facilitating the sale of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats by private builders through the DDA. This initiative is designed to streamline the process of managing EWS housing schemes, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the application and allotment procedures.

Under this policy, DDA will oversee the management of applications, conduct the allotment draw, and play a key role in determining the prices of the flats. Builders will be able to sell EWS flats through DDA, with the authority charging a 1 per cent commission for every flat sold. In return, builders will benefit from a 15 per cent increase in their Floor Area Ratio (FAR), allowing them to expand the scope of their construction projects.

The policy, which applies to both housing projects on private land and those on DDA-acquired land, was outlined in a circular issued by the Deputy Director (Public) Housing on March 10. It falls under clause 4.4.3 (b) of the Delhi Master Plan 2021, which pertains to residential plots and group housing.

One of the key features of the new policy is that private builders who construct at least 50 per cent EWS flats in their projects will qualify for the additional 15 per cent FAR. To participate in this scheme, builders must submit an application to DDA, which will then assist in the sale of these flats.

The Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is a crucial urban planning metric, representing the ratio between the total built-up area and the area of the plot.

It is determined by local authorities and has a significant impact on the density and scale of development.

Through this policy, DDA aims to encourage the construction of more affordable housing while giving private builders an opportunity to expand their projects.