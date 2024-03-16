DDA to develop 3 jhuggi clusters in east Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will develop three jhuggi clusters in the eastern part of the city under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’, an official statement from Raj Niwas said on Friday.



These JJ Clusters include Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Vihar Colony that house nearly 4,000 households.

This will be the first in-situ rehabilitation project in the entire trans-Yamuna Area (east and northeast Delhi) and the fourth project overall in the national Capital after such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed to complete the project without any delay, the statement said.

The decision was taken in a meeting headed by L-G, along with VC and other senior officials of DDA, on Friday, it said.

The decision follows a visit by Saxena to Kalandar Colony in Shahdara, northeast/east Delhi at the request of local slum dwellers on March 5.

The L-G had witnessed pathetic conditions in the basti where 30,000-35,000 people were living in unhygienic squalor, bereft of even basic civic amenities, the statement said.

The responsibility of providing basic amenities and public utilities in the area lay with DUSIB, Delhi government while that of sanitation, with

MCD, it said.

This in-situ rehabilitation project at Dilshad Garden comprising three JJ clusters —Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Vihar Colony — will be developed over about seven hectares with multi-storeyed buildings wherein flats with modern amenities will be provided to the slum dwellers, hitherto living in subhuman conditions, it stated.

The L-G has directed DDA to present a detailed project report along with finances involved at the earliest and proceed further.

He also directed officials to execute the project in a

time-bound manner and avoid any delay in the project, unlike in the past when the projects were delayed for years, the statement said.

The Delhi government, in its response, said that after Saxena became Delhi’s L-G, many clusters have been demolished by the agencies.

More than 3 lakh poor residents have been rendered homeless in the last 1.5 years. These people are forced to live under the flyovers and on the footpaths of Delhi. Now, under

the pressure of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the L-G

is trying an image makeover,

it said. With agency inputs