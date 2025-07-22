DDA to build steel fence along Yamuna floodplain

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will install a steel fence along an 11-km stretch of the Yamuna floodplain from Wazirabad to ITO barrage to prevent encroachment. The Rs 18-crore project will be completed in four months.

It aims to secure restored areas like Asita, Yamuna Vatika, and vacant patches on both riverbanks.

The initiative follows DDA’s recovery of 24 acres under the Yamuna Vanasthali project earlier this year. Several parks and green zones now span the 22-km floodplain stretch, and the DDA plans to interconnect all existing and upcoming sites to enhance conservation and public access.