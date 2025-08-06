DDA to begin rent payments for Signature View Apartment residents

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin releasing rent payments to residents of Signature View Apartments, many of whom have vacated their flats after they were declared structurally unsafe.

President of the apartment building’s RWA, Amrendra Singh Rakesh on Tuesday said: “We have received the rent agreement that will be signed between the flat owners and DDA. The authority will be paying rent from January to July month this year and then after till the demolition and reconstruction work is completed.”

In a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena last month, the DDA approved the payment of the facilitation amount towards rent to flat owners till the reconstructed flats are handed back to them. There was no immediate response from the DDA on the matter.

The agreement clause read, “During the period commencing from 1/1/2025 or the date of actual vacation of the property till the date on which possession of the reconstructed property is handed over to the flat owner, the authority shall pay to the flat owner a monthly facilitation payment.”. Situated in North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, the housing complex, built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted under a DDA scheme by 2011-12, has faced severe structural deterioration over the years. There are around 336 high-income group and middle-income group flats at the complex which have developed severe structural issues over time, including deep cracks in walls and ceilings, raising

safety concerns.