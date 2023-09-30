DDA takes possession of Roshanara Club premises

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority evicted and took possession of premises of Roshanara Club Limited on Friday, according to court orders of April 12, 2023, under provisions of Section 5 (2) of the PPE Act, 1971.



The leases for the premises had expired in 2012 and 2017, and it was found that the management had allegedly allowed about 3.5 acres out of the 23.29 acres of land leased

to the club to be encroached, the cost of which is more than Rs 180 crore.

The land had been let out to nurseries and huts without authorisation, and for its own illegal occupation of the land, the Roshanara Club is expected to pay damages.

The authority found the club premises and building to be in disrepair and jhuggis inhabiting the encroached land. The eviction was carried out with the assistance of police and an independent official witness by the Estate Officer along with other DDA employees.

The Roshanara Club was granted two premium free leases by the Secretary of States for India in Council during the British Raj, which was extendable for a maximum of 30 years each with no provision for renewal or extension beyond that.

Upon the termination of its leases, the club had submitted representations for extensions but was rejected. Following this, eviction proceedings were started by DDA’s Central zone Estate Officer. This was challenged by the club in the High Court, but the case was disposed of.

The eviction order was challenged before the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Tis Hazari Court but they upheld the order passed by the Estate Officer.

DDA has promised to take all necessary steps to restore the Roshanara Club and run it with new management and rules. They will attempt to accommodate the existing club members and start the club after the required changes and repairs are undertaken, said the authority in a statement.