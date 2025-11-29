DDA starts plan for redevelopment of group housing and cooperatives

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has initiated its plan to take up a comprehensive redevelopment exercise of group housing complexes, cooperative housing societies, and complexes developed by government agencies, officials said on Friday.

The authority plans to redevelop these residential areas in compliance with the safety rules in the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021 and align these existing structures with the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

According to the 2021 master plan, TOD is an innovative urban model that involves using existing and upcoming public transit infrastructure to ensure sustainable mobility and optimise utilisation of land through compact mixed-use development.

It can potentially improve public transit ridership, reduce vehicular congestion and reduce pollution in the long term, it added.

“A public notice has been issued inviting companies to prepare a plan. The basic objective of the redevelopment is to upgrade the area by implementing specific schemes on the basis of existing physical and socioeconomic conditions,” the public notice read.

According to the plan, a maximum overall Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 50 per cent over and above the existing permissible FAR on individual plots, subject to a maximum of 400, shall be allowed to incentivise the redevelopment.