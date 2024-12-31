DDA: Spl Housing Scheme for marginalised groups approved

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), chaired by Lt. Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, has approved a Special Housing Scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to various marginalised groups, including construction workers, auto and cab drivers, women, SC/ST categories, ex-servicemen, war widows and people with disabilities.

The scheme, which includes a 25 per cent discount on housing units, will primarily benefit construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), including those under the PM-Vishwakarma Scheme. Approximately 700 EWS flats in Narela (Sector G2) will be available, with additional housing opportunities in Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, and other areas. The scheme is open until March 31, 2025.

The DDA is also collaborating with financial institutions to offer on-the-spot financing options, making the housing more accessible to workers in industrial areas such as Narela, Bawana and Bhorgarh.

Lt. Governor Saxena emphasised that this decision addresses the long-overlooked housing needs of the city’s poorest residents, particularly construction workers who have built homes for others but have often lacked a home of their own. “This move marks a monumental turning point for those who provide essential civic services, enabling them to live a life of dignity,” he said.

The DDA also approved the launch of the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025, which will offer 110 flats in high-demand areas such as Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, and Rohini.

The flats in Vasant Kunj will be offered through e-auction, while units in other locations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, the DDA introduced a 25 per cent discount on flats under the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 for various sections of society, including auto-rickshaw drivers, cab drivers, women, SC/ST communities, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, gallantry award recipients, and PM-SVAnidhi Scheme beneficiaries. The 25 per cent discount will be available on flats in Narela, Siraspur, and Loknayakpuram (with 10 per cent reserved for MIG flats at Loknayakpuram), ensuring a broad reach across Delhi. This initiative is also available until March 31, 2025.

The DDA also approved the change of land use for a 4.63-hectare plot at Shakurbasti, New Delhi, from transportation to residential. This will allow the development of a group housing project in collaboration with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

These steps are part of the DDA’s broader push for “Housing for All,” ensuring more equitable housing access for marginalized groups and contributing to inclusive urban development in Delhi, it mentioned in its official statement.