DDA slashes commercial property charges and approves key reforms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved a series of policy reforms aimed at attracting investment and boosting commercial development in the capital.

At its meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, the Authority announced a steep reduction in amalgamation charges for commercial properties—from 10 per cent of the circle rate to just 1 per cent. It also lowered the multiplication factor for auctioning commercial properties from twice the circle rate to 1.5 times.

Officials said these steps, recommended by a High-Level Joint Government-Industry Task Force, address longstanding bottlenecks that had driven developers and investments to NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida. “This is a significant move to promote ease of doing business and create employment opportunities in Delhi,” said an official.

The DDA also approved several development initiatives in Narela, including plans for an Education Hub and a Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium. Discounts of up to 25 per cent on bulk purchases of unsold flats in Narela have been extended to government departments and universities.

In addition, the Authority cleared the launch of its Premium Housing Scheme 2025, offering 177 residential units in sought-after areas such as Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, and Rohini via e-auction.

For Signature View Apartment residents awaiting reconstruction, the DDA approved monthly rent facilitation amounts of ₹50,000 (HIG) and ₹38,000 (MIG).

These reforms mark the first time DDA has incorporated industry feedback for deregulation and policy simplification, officials noted.