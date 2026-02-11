DDA Roshanara Club admits 600+ lifetime members after reopening

NEW DELHI: More than 600 individuals have been granted Lifetime Membership of the historic DDA Roshanara Club, marking a significant expansion of its membership base following its restoration and reopening.

Of the newly approved members, 339 belong to the Non-Government category while 298 are from the Government category. The complete list is expected to be uploaded on the official website shortly.

The move offers sports enthusiasts and heritage admirers an opportunity to be part of one of Delhi’s oldest and most prestigious institutions.

Members will have access to a range of facilities, including the recently introduced Club House equipped with food and beverage services, a card room, and a gymnasium. All amenities will be available to members and their dependents, and each member may host up to six guests.

Spread across 22 acres in North Delhi, the Roshanara Club has undergone extensive restoration. Indoor facilities include a reception area, lounge, dining hall, banquet space, library, swimming pool, fitness centre, squash and badminton courts, and wellness amenities such as yoga, sauna and steam areas. Outdoor infrastructure features grass, clay and synthetic tennis courts, cricket grounds with practice pitches, mini football and basketball zones, and a jogger’s park.

Particular emphasis has been placed on preserving the club’s architectural heritage, including European-style doors and windows, Mangalore tiled roofing, wooden trusses, and refurbished antique chandeliers.

The century-old club, associated with the early history of Indian cricket and the formation of the BCCI, was taken over by the Delhi Development Authority in September 2023.