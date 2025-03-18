‘DDA revenue doubles, surplus hits ₹1,299 cr in ‘24-25’

NEW DELHI: Registering a financial turnaround, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has doubled its revenue generation with a growth of 89 per cent in the last three years, the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had in July 2022 flagged the DDA’s finances being in “red” and asserted to make it a profit earning agency, the L-G office said in a post on X.“From perennially being a revenue-deficit entity to becoming revenue-surplus in last two consecutive financial years, it has been a story being rewritten by the Delhi Development Authority,” it said.

The DDA through a “rational and liberal approach” in terms of housing policy reforms, innovative marketing strategies, enhanced customer experience and digital transformation, managed to record a 215 per cent rise in sale of its unsold inventory during (2022-23 to 2024-25) as compared to preceding three years (2019-20 to 2021-22), the post read.

“It has contributed significantly to enhanced revenue generation of Rs 6,759 crore for the DDA during this period (2022-23 to 2024-25) as compared to just Rs 3,579 crore in 2019-20 to 2021-22), thereby registering a growth of 89 per cent,” it said. The Central government owned DDA which remained “persistently revenue deficit” since 2013-14, succeeded in reversing the deficit trend, achieving a Rs 511 crore surplus in FY 2023-24, which further increased to Rs 1,299 crore in FY 2024-25 (up to January 2025), the Raj Niwas said.

The DDA, formed in 1957 under the Delhi Development Act, oversees Delhi’s planning, housing, and land management. Committed to financial self-sustainability and efficiency, it aims to provide better services and foster an inclusive, sustainable, and thriving city, chaired by the L-G.