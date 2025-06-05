DDA resumes walk-in hearings

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has resumed “walk-in public hearings” effective immediately, allowing citizens to meet senior officials without prior online appointments. Aimed at enhancing public convenience and accessibility, the move especially benefits individuals facing digital access challenges. Hearings will be held on Mondays and Thursdays. Deputy Directors and Directors will be available from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, while Commissioners and above will meet visitors from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Visitors must carry a valid government ID and cooperate with security personnel for smooth entry and exit.