DDA reopens Roshanara Club for outdoor sports facilities

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority announced their decision to reopen the Roshanara Club for outdoor sports facilities on Friday.

The facilities for Lawn tennis, Basketball, Cricket and Mini Football will be open to

the general public from January 13 at 9 AM, for a chargeable fee. The charges range from Rs 100 to Rs 16,500, depending on each sport. The duration of the game also varies from 1 hour to 40 minutes. The club will be open for all days, except Monday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

The club had been shut on September 29, after the Authority evicted all workers and took possession of the Roshanara Club premises, after the club’s leases had expired in 2012 and 2017. The club had been granted two premium free leases during the British Raj, which could be extended for 30 years each, with no provision for renewal or extension after. Upon the termination of its leases the club had submitted representations

for extensions but DDA claims they were rejected, following which eviction proceedings were started by the Central Zone Estate Officer.