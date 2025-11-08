DDA refutes fake demolition notices circulated in slums

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday issued a strong clarification refuting the circulation of fake demolition notices in various slum clusters of the national capital. The authority described the notices as “patently false, baseless, and politically motivated,” cautioning citizens against believing such misinformation being spread in its name.

In an official statement, the DDA said it had been informed through public representatives and media reports that false notices, allegedly issued by the authority, were being pasted in certain areas to create panic among residents.

“The Authority cautions the general public against such false and misleading news being circulated in its name with regards to supposed demolitions,” the statement said, adding that people should rely only on official communications from the DDA.

The authority stated that these fake notices were part of a deliberate attempt by “mischievous elements” to spread misinformation for “petty political gains.” It warned that such actions were irresponsible and could create unnecessary unrest. “It has come to light conclusively that such false notices are being circulated by mischievous elements for vested political interests by spreading such misinformation and creating unnecessary panic and unrest among the public,” the DDA said, advising those responsible to “refrain from such irresponsible acts.”

Clarifying its official position, the DDA said that any demolition or removal drives undertaken by it are carried out strictly in accordance with legal directives. “The DDA conducts demolition or removal drives strictly in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Courts and only on sites that are not covered under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, as amended from time to time,” it stated.