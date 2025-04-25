DDA receives ₹8,720 crore for FY26 to develop civic infra and sports facilities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved an outlay of Rs 8,720 crore for the financial year 2025-26 for the department focussing on the development of civic infrastructure and sports facilities, an official statement said on Thursday.

The budget was approved in a meeting, headed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, which emphasised on the creation of public spaces on the Yamuna floodplain, expansive parks, and other developmental projects.

“Out of the budget outlay, a total of Rs 4,140 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure, which includes development schemes, construction of new roads and other infrastructural facilities, upgradation of parks, and improvement in air quality through repair and reconstruction of existing roads,” DDA said in a statement.

For the ongoing efforts in Yamuna riverfront projects like Asita East near ITO bridge, Baansera near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Depot, and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT, Kashmiri Gate, Rs 82 crore has been allocated in the budget, and for the construction of ‘Bharat Vandana Park’ in sector 20, Dwarka, Rs 100 crore has been allocated, the statement added.

While Rs 204 crore has been allocated for the overall upgrading of green spaces, a separate allotment of Rs 19 crore has been made for the redevelopment of four parks behind Red Fort. These are Dilli Chalo Park, Ghata Masjid Park, Sadhbhavna Park, and Urdu Academy Park.

In the transport sector, for phase IV Delhi Metro project, Rs 75 crore has been allocated, along with Rs 38 crore that has been allocated for two multilevel car parking lots, each in Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place.

As per the statement, Rs 580 crore has been allocated for ongoing housing projects in Delhi. Also, for the ongoing construction work of 1,026 two-BHK apartments in keeping with TOD norms in Karkardooma, Rs 263 crore have been allocated.

For sports activities, the DDA has allocated Rs 250 crore for the construction of three new sports complexes in Dwarka, another one in Rohini, and one at the Golf Course in Dwarka.

“The Authority approved that major projects may be rolled out on a licence fee basis, as it can be a sustainable source of revenue for DDA.

These projects include hotels at Dwarka and Nehru Place, a hospital at Dwarka, a multi-integrated stadium and sports complex at Rohini and Narela, corporate offices at Rohini, and Gol Souk at Dwarka,” the statement added.

Besides the budget, the land-owning agency approved the request of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding the proposal of change of land use of an area measuring 1.41 hectare from ‘recreational (district park)’ to ‘residential’ for construction of staff quarters at Minto Road.