DDA plans to boost image with social media agency for public engagement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is seeking to hire a social media agency to boost its presence on platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram, as part of an image-building exercise to create a recognisable ‘brand DDA’.

According to a proposal, the agency will handle all current and future digital communication campaigns, address public queries and complaints by coordinating with departments, and produce content including reels and videos on DDA projects and events.

The DDA — the capital’s largest land-owning body — has recently widened its focus beyond housing and green space maintenance to include beautification efforts, riverfront development along the Yamuna, and installation of sculptures and fountains.

Officials said the agency must collaborate annually with at least five influencers, each having a minimum of 100,000 followers on Instagram or X. It must also build a photo and video library of key works, and run interactive campaigns such as surveys, quizzes, and contests. The strategy will be reviewed

periodically to assess impact.