DDA plans nature and heritage walk

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise a heritage walk at Sanjay Van in South Delhi on April 11, aimed at promoting awareness about the ecological and historical significance of the Southern Ridge. The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the School of Heritage Research and Management (SHRM).



According to officials, the walk, titled “Sanjay Van: Where Nature Meets History,” will take participants through lesser-known trails of the ridge, highlighting its rich biodiversity and hidden historical remnants. The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the meeting point at Gate No. 3 of Sanjay Van.

The Southern Ridge, part of the Aravalli range, plays a crucial role in maintaining Delhi’s ecological balance, acting as a green lung for the city. Over the years, it has also been home to several heritage structures and ruins, many of which remain unexplored by the public.

Officials said the initiative seeks to encourage citizens to engage with Delhi’s natural and cultural heritage while fostering environmental consciousness. Participants have been invited to register through a QR code provided by the organisers.

The DDA has been actively promoting green initiatives and public engagement programmes, with events such as heritage walks aimed at reconnecting residents with the city’s ecological assets.