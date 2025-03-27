DDA plans 20.23-hectare sports stadium in Narela

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled plans to construct a state-of-the-art multipurpose sports stadium spanning 20.23 hectares in Narela Sub City. Positioned near Holambi village, behind Metro Vihar Phase-1 along UER-2, the stadium is designed to host Olympic-level events and will include a wide array of world-class amenities.

The project will feature a dedicated training area, a sports village, a hotel, fitness centers, and sports academies catering to both professional and amateur athletes. Additionally, DDA has called for tenders from agencies with at least 10 years of experience to design, build, operate, and manage the stadium and its surrounding facilities. The comprehensive plan also includes essential services such as hospitals, clinics, and sports medical centers, alongside well-planned transport infrastructure to ensure smooth movement for athletes and visitors.

The complex will offer recreational parks, landscaping, parking spaces, food and beverage outlets, and commercial facilities, enhancing the overall visitor experience. Interested agencies must submit their applications by April 9, with the land to be leased for 60 years based on a license fee. The final terms of the agreement, including the draft license deed, will be determined after discussions with prospective agencies. Criteria for the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage will be finalised following consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Addressing previous concerns regarding infrastructure in Narela, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had previously coordinated with various government departments to address local development needs. DDA is working on enhancing metro connectivity, expanding DTC bus services, and establishing new educational and sports institutions, including a university and an international sports stadium.

Following a December meeting, the Lieutenant Governor directed various agencies, including the DDA, Delhi Police, and the Municipal Corporation, to implement urgent security and infrastructure improvements. These measures include recruiting 500

ex-servicemen for round-the-clock security, deploying PCR vans for night patrols, and installing CCTV cameras and streetlights to improve safety and sanitation in the area.