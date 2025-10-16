DDA opens lifetime membership application for Roshanara Club

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering lifetime memberships for the elite Roshanara Club starting Wednesday.

The club, now over a century old, was officially taken over by DDA in 2023 after which the revamped facility was inaugurated by Lt Governor VK Saxena in July this year.

“A total of 750 lifetime memberships are being introduced in the first phase, comprising 400 memberships in the non-government category and 350 in the government category. The fees for the non-government and government categories are Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh plus GST, respectively,” a statement from DDA said. The registration process commenced on October 15 and will close on November 14, it added.

“The meticulously restored Roshanara Club now offers a wide array of state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor amenities like reception, main lounge, card and billiards rooms, kids’ play area, dining hall, banquet, library, swimming pool with changing rooms, gym and fitness centre, squash board and badminton hall, as well as yoga and sauna and steam area,” the DDA said further.

The applications will be accepted exclusively through the online portal at https://online.dda.org.in/golfcourse, accompanied by a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500, followed by draw of lots.

DDA Roshanara Club, sprawling over 22 acres of green area in the heart of North Delhi, stands as a symbol of prestige and excellence, holding a unique legacy as the cradle of Indian cricket and the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).