DDA okays annual Budget of Rs 8,811 cr for 2024-25

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved an annual Budget worth Rs 8,811 crore for 2024-2025, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the Authority, DDA received 75 per cent more income in the current financial year, which amounts to Rs 7,696 crore, as compared to Rs 4,396 crore in the previous financial year. For the upcoming year, they have set their revenue targets to Rs 9,182 crore, hoping for a 19 per cent increase from 2023-2024.

Similarly, expenditure in the ongoing financial year also increased by 69 per cent, with the Authority undertaking developmental projects worth Rs 8,804 crore. They are expecting to maintain the same expenditure for the next financial year as well.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and DDA Chairperson, V K Saxena said, “The Authority will undertake several developmental projects during the next Financial Year that will focus on better housing, aesthetic upgradation of the landscape and restoration and preservation of the Capital’s heritage. The proposed expenditures in the next Financial Year 2024-25 for these projects will be financed from the revenues, which have been projected at Rs 9,182 crore.”

The Authority has allotted Rs 3,460 crore for development of land and physical

infrastructure. This includes roads, sewerage, water supply and other civic amenities along with streetscaping primarily in the sub cities of Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and other areas.

Further, they will focus on the construction of Sporting Complexes in Dwarka, Rohini and Narela. Rs 1,953 crore will go towards ongoing housing projects in Delhi, while separate efforts are being made to provide permanent housing to slum dwellers through in-situ slum redevelopment and rehabilitation.

Additionally, DDA claimed that the revenues received from their Diwali Special Housing Scheme, reflected in the General Development Account (GDA), is expected to be in surplus of Rs 262 crore and Rs 2,145 crore according to the Revised Estimates 2023-2024 and Budget Estimates 2024-2025 respectively.