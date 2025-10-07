DDA offers 40% festive discount on Dwarka Golf Course membership

New Delhi: Golf enthusiasts in Delhi have reason to cheer this festive season as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a special 40 per cent discount on membership fees at its state-of-the-art Dwarka Golf Course in Sector 24, the longest golf course in the country. The decision follows directions from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena, who asked the authority to roll out a festive offer to promote sports participation and make golf more accessible to citizens.

Under the limited-period offer, the 40 per cent discount applies to all categories of Tenure Membership Fees, including Green Fees. The offer will remain valid only for the first 1,000 memberships, on a first-come, first-served basis. For government employees, the revised membership rates are Rs.1.2 lakh for three years and Rs.1.8 lakh for five years, while for non-government members, the charges are Rs.3.6 lakh for three years and Rs.5.4 lakh for five years.

Existing members will also benefit from the offer, as their tenure period will be extended proportionately.

Spread across 158 acres, the 18-hole Dwarka Golf Course stretches over 7,377 yards and features large greens with a driving range of 375 yards, the longest in India. The course uses North Shore SLT grass for its fairways, a first in the country, ensuring a world-class playing experience.

The facility also boasts a modern clubhouse equipped with a restaurant, cafeteria, conference and lecture halls, tapas corners, swimming pool, sauna, steam rooms, and other amenities. To encourage the next generation of golfers, DDA is also developing a “Centre of Excellence for Golf” at the site. Work for its operation was awarded to an agency last week.