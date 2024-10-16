DDA nod not needed for getting power connections in unauthorised colonies: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said 'no objection certificates' from the DDA will not be required for getting power connections and installing metres in 1,731 unauthorised colonies of the city. At a press conference, she said power discoms were directed to provide the power connections in these unauthorised colonies without any no objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The certificate was required to prove that the house or building in the unauthorised colony was not covered by the land pooling policy of the DDA, she said.

The DDA had earlier this month allowed DISCOMs to provide new electricity connections to four categories, including urbanised villages, and colonies regularised by MCD, without making any further reference to the authority. The DDA has allowed for such connections on all lands where it or any other government agency has issued NoC in the past or where plans stand approved for development by any government agency, the officials said.