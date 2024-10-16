‘DDA nod not needed for getting power connections in unauthorised colonies’

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at easing access to electricity for residents of unauthorised colonies, the Delhi government has announced that the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will no longer be required.



Chief Minister Atishi revealed this decision during a press conference, stating that electricity connections will be provided within 15 days without the need for an NOC in 1,731 unauthorised colonies across the city.

CM Atishi emphasised the urgency of this decision, highlighting the frustrations faced by residents due to the previous requirement imposed by the BJP-run DDA. “For the past year, residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi have been struggling to get electricity connections due to an order by BJP-governed DDA,” she noted. The earlier mandate forced residents to obtain written NOCs, certifying that their areas were not part of the land pooling zone, leading to widespread bribery and corruption.

“This situation compelled residents to run from place to place, facing hurdles in applying for electricity meters and having to pay bribes for NOCs,” Atishi explained, adding that she had received numerous complaints from affected residents. Areas such as Swaroop Vihar Extension, West Kamal Vihar, Mohan Garden, Vipin Garden, and Nawada Extension were particularly impacted, with residents voicing their grievances directly to her as both Energy Minister and Chief Minister.

Atishi stressed the government’s commitment to improving conditions in unauthorised colonies, which had been neglected for years by previous administrations. “These colonies were in a dire state about ten years ago. Politicians would seek votes from these areas but then neglect them, leaving the roads unpaved and the water and sewage lines uninstalled,” she remarked.

Since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, significant progress has been made, according to Atishi. “Be it road construction, laying water and sewage lines, significant development has taken place in the last decade,” she affirmed.

The removal of the NOC requirement is seen as a proactive measure to facilitate quicker access to essential services. “I am pleased to announce that the Delhi government has decided that no NOC will be required for installing electricity meters in 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Anyone residing in these colonies can apply for an electricity meter, and they will receive a connection within 15 days, as stipulated by the DISCOMs,” Atishi stated.