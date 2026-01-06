DDA launches Towering Heights housing scheme

New Delhi: In a significant boost to housing availability in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has rolled out the DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026, offering 741 two-bedroom flats to individual buyers on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis. A further 107 units have been set aside for bulk allotment to eligible government institutions, expanding access to modern homes in a strategic transit-oriented location.

The project, which forms the second phase of one of DDA’s marquee residential developments, is being positioned as a premium address in East Delhi with direct connectivity to key transport nodes, including the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station. The residential tower is part of the authority’s push to accelerate housing delivery and optimise urban infrastructure under the Transit-Oriented Development framework.

Prospective buyers can register online for the DDA scheme from January 8, 2026, with bookings opening January 23 and running until March 31. A ₹4 lakh non-refundable booking fee applies, adjustable against the final price, with no application cap.