DDA launches Karmayogi Awaas Yojana for govt staff

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has announced the launch of the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, a special housing scheme for serving and retired employees of the Central and state governments, public sector undertakings, public sector banks, local bodies, autonomous bodies and government universities.

Under the scheme, 1,168 newly constructed flats of one, two and three BHK categories are being offered for sale in Pocket-9, Sector A1 to A4 in Narela on a first-come-first-serve basis. A key feature of the scheme is a flat 25 per cent discount across all categories, making the prices significantly lower than the original disposal cost, according to a circular released on Friday.

After the discount, the disposal price excluding maintenance charges ranges from Rs 34.03 lakh to Rs 34.28 lakh for 1 BHK flats, Rs 79.81 lakh to Rs 88.16 lakh for 2 BHK flats, and Rs 114.57 lakh to Rs 127.11 lakh for 3 BHK flats, depending on the plinth area.

The plinth area, including common areas and balconies, ranges from 61.17 to 61.65 square metres for 1 BHK, 126.53 to 140.56 square metres for 2 BHK, and 163.76 to 183.36 square metres for 3 BHK flats.

Parking space is also available, measuring 5.76 square metres for 1 BHK, 11.52

square metres for 2 BHK and 23.04 square metres for 3 BHK units, it stated.