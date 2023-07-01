DDA launches housing scheme for 5,500 flats

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a housing scheme on first-come, first-serve basis for over 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in the national Capital.



Under the scheme, 1BHK flats are being offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Lok Nayak Puram and 2BHK are being offered in Narela and Dwarka while 3BHK in Jasola. The registration for the flats started on Friday while booking of flats will be available from July 10, 2023.

Connectivity and security measures have been improved in Narela, while many infrastructure projects are also coming up in the sub-city which will make it attractive for home buyers, the DDA announced in a statement.

The price of most of the 1BHK flats has been set at the same rate that was there at the time of Special Housing Scheme, 2021 and others have been priced as offered in 2022-23. The amendment has been made in housing regulations so now eligibility criteria of disallowing persons holding residential plots or built-up houses in Delhi cumulatively exceeding 67 sq metres will not be applicable. This means no person will be barred from the benefits of the scheme on grounds of having any land or building ownership in Delhi in his or her own name or any members of the family.

The central government’s policy of Ease of Doing Business scheme is completely online.

Interested persons can check all the relevant details like size of the flats, location of the pocket, cost, layout plan of the flat online at https://eservices.dda.org.in/. The flats are in ready to move in condition. Applicants can book locality and flats of their choice.

Maximum flats offered in this scheme are in Narela where numerous measures have been undertaken by DDA. To improve security measures, land has been allotted to Delhi Police for opening police stations while connectivity of the area has been improved through DTC buses. Besides, a metro line is also proposed.

Adequate steps have also been taken for education and healthcare facilities in the area by allotting land to Delhi government for schools and dispensaries. Six higher secondary schools are also to be constructed and a sports complex is also being developed.