DDA launches Diwali Spl Housing Scheme, 30,592 flats on offer

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched its Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 on Friday, where 30,592 flats will be made available on their website through a First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis.



These properties are either newly constructed or will soon be completed, and span across Dwarka, Loknayak Puram and Narela. The registration for the scheme started around 4 PM on Friday through their website, while the official booking for the flats will commence from December 11 at 11 AM. The scheme will remain valid till March 31, 2024.

There are 1,184 HIG properties, 1,976 MIG, 19,996 LIG and 7,436 EWS flats available under the scheme across all three locations. Once registration is completed with necessary documents and a fee of Rs 2,500, the registered applicants can book their flat of choice online. They will be given a 15-minute window to deposit the booking amount through online payment, during which time the property will not be made available to others.

Once the booking is confirmed, the applicant will receive their Deman-cum-allotment letter within 24 hours.

The booking fees vary depending on the category of flats, ranging from Rs 50,000 for EWS, Rs 1,00,000 for LIG, Rs 4,00,000 for MIG to Rs 10,00,000 for HIG.

This amount will be adjusted with the property prices during final payment.

Except for the EWS flats, where the applicant’s family income along with their joint or co-applicant’s cannot be more than Rs 10 lakh per year, there are no income criteria for the available properties. Additionally, DDA has placed no restrictions for people who own land or other properties in Delhi.

The Authority has published all relevant details regarding the auction, along with information about the available properties on their websites for all interested applicants.