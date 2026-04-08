DDA launches 1,944 LIG flats in Narela with 25% discount

New Delhi: In a fresh push to expand affordable housing, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the launch of 1,944 additional Low Income Group (LIG) flats under the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026. Located in Narela, the ready-to-move units are being offered on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis, along with an attractive 25 per cent discount to boost demand.



The scheme is aimed at providing accessible housing opportunities to middle and lower-income families in the Capital. Officials said the decision to introduce additional flats comes amid growing interest in affordable housing segments and a steady demand for ready-to-move properties.

According to DDA, bookings have now opened through its official e-services portal, allowing applicants to secure homes without the lengthy waiting periods typically associated with housing allotments. The FCFS model is expected to ensure transparency and speed in the allocation process.

Narela, identified as a developing residential hub in North Delhi, has witnessed increasing infrastructure development in recent years. With improved connectivity and civic amenities, authorities believe the area holds significant potential for future urban expansion.

The scheme aligns with broader government efforts to promote home ownership and reduce the housing gap in urban areas. Prospective buyers have been encouraged to apply at the earliest, as demand is expected to be high given the pricing incentives and immediate availability of flats.