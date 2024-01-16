DDA issues clarification on demolition issue

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) released a statement on Monday denying claims of demolishing any of the slums.



‘At the outset, it is brought on record that none of the slums have been demolished and they cannot be demolished because of the fact the Central government has recently extended the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 up to December 31, 2026 for a period of three years, thus continuing protection of certain unauthorised developments including the JJ Clusters, in Delhi from punitive action,’ mentioned the Authority.

This statement comes in the face of accusations raised by the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and members of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi.

‘The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is conspiring to raze the slum areas of Delhi and relocate its residents 40 to 50 kms away from their homes. AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are standing with them,’ said Atishi while visiting B R Camp slum.