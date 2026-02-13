DDA Green Expo ’26 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to host its first-ever Green Expo at Baansera Park, with the theme of transitioning Indian cities towards people-centric planning. The two-day summit on February 14 and 15 will be inaugurated by Lt Governor VK Saxena, where the land-owning agency will be inviting senior policy makers and development leaders in the field of climate resilience and ecological restoration, DDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The Expo will feature panel discussions themed around how Indian cities can transition from expansion-led development models towards people-centric planning, they said.

The summit will also hold sessions addressing some of the pressing urban challenges, including extreme heat, flood resilience, nature-based infrastructure, circular food systems, and innovative financing for green cities, the statement said.

Among the flagship discussions is “Building Climate-Ready Cities Through Nature-Based Infrastructure,” which will examine how urban forests, restored floodplains, and biodiversity corridors can function as essential climate infrastructure, it added.

A special discussion with environmental advocates Swami Prem Parivartan, popularly known as “Peepal Baba,” and Ramveer Tanwar, widely referred to as the “Pond Man of India,” will focus on how community engagement and behavioural change can help restore urban ecosystems.