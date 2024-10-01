DDA extends PM-UDAY processing centres to operate seven days a week

New Delhi: In a bid to expedite the processing of applications for ownership rights under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi ‘Awas Adhikar Yojana’ (PM-UDAY) scheme, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that all ten PM-UDAY Processing Centres will now operate seven days a week, starting from October 1.



The decision, taken on the directions of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, aims to accelerate the issuance of ownership rights and make the process more accessible for residents.

The PM-UDAY scheme, introduced to provide legal recognition to properties in unauthorised colonies, benefits residents of 1,731 colonies in the national capital. The scheme grants ownership rights, giving residents legal security and stability over their properties.

The latest move to keep processing centres open on weekends aims to address the increasing demand from residents, who have faced challenges in submitting applications and following up on their status due to weekday constraints.

Saxena, who has received numerous representations from residents regarding the need for extended operational hours, directed the DDA to ensure that these centres remain functional every day, including Saturdays and Sundays. This decision is expected to increase the capacity for processing applications, expedite the clearance of pending cases, and facilitate the timely delivery of ownership rights.

The DDA, in a statement, emphasised that extending operations to weekends would improve accessibility for residents and enhance the overall effectiveness of the application process.

“This initiative will provide enhanced opportunities for residents, especially those who face challenges in submitting documents and

following up on their applications during weekdays,” the statement read.

By expanding the availability of PM-UDAY Processing Centres, the DDA aims to cater to more residents and expedite the issuance of Authorisation Slips and Conveyance Deeds.

This proactive measure will help ensure that the residents of unauthorised colonies can gain timely ownership rights, leading to better integration of these colonies into the formal urban framework of Delhi, it mentioned. With processing centres now open throughout the week, the DDA expects a significant reduction in the backlog of applications and an increase in the pace of granting ownership rights under the PM-UDAY scheme.