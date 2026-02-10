DDA extends Janta Awaas Yojana deadline till Feb 28

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration deadline for the DDA Janta Awaas Yojana 2025, offering relief to aspiring homebuyers from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). According to an official announcement, applications can now be submitted until February 28, 2026, while the draw of lots has been scheduled for March 13, 2026.

Under the housing scheme, a total of 144 EWS flats are being offered at locations including Dwarka Mor and Chhatarpur Main Road. The allotment will be conducted through a computerised draw of lots, ensuring transparency in the selection process.

The DDA stated that registrations are being accepted exclusively through its official e-services portal. Applicants are required to submit a mandatory family income certificate, with eligibility capped at an annual income of ₹10 lakh.

The extension of the registration deadline is expected to benefit eligible applicants who were unable to complete the formalities earlier. The authority has encouraged interested citizens to carefully review the detailed circular available online before applying.

Officials said the Janta Awaas Yojana is part of the DDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to affordable housing in the national capital, particularly for economically disadvantaged groups. The scheme aims to provide secure housing options in well-connected areas while maintaining fairness in the allotment process.

Applicants have been advised to rely only on official DDA platforms for information and registration to avoid misinformation or fraudulent claims.