DDA extends bid timeline for five-star hotel projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued corrigendums to two ongoing hotel development projects, pushing back key dates in its Request for Proposal (RFP) process for licensing land parcels in Sector 23, Dwarka, and Plot No. A4, Nehru Place for 5-star hotel construction and operation.

According to the updated schedule, the Bid Due Date for both locations has been extended from July 10 to July 24, 2025, allowing more time for prospective developers to participate. Consequently, the technical and financial bid openings, announcement of qualified bidders, and auction start dates have also been adjusted. The auction will now commence on August 13, 2025, for both sites. In another significant change, the validity of the Bank Guarantee for Bid Security has been doubled from 180 days to 360 days from the Bid Due Date. This amendment applies uniformly to both projects. The Nehru Place project includes a tree clearance step before final licence execution, unlike the Dwarka site. DDA says the changes offer bidders more flexibility and improve project readiness as it moves forward with plans to monetise prime urban land for luxury infrastructure development in the capital.