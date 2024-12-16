DDA demolition drive clears encroachments at Sur Ghat

NEW DELHI: A significant demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Sur Ghat in the Wazirabad area has led to the removal of extensive encroachments along the Yamuna riverbank, including ancient temples.

Bulldozers were deployed early in the morning to dismantle illegal structures as part of a government-sanctioned project, sparking concerns among locals and religious leaders.

The demolition operation, which involved clearing shops, unauthorised structures, and ancient temples, has become a point of contention in the area. Idols from the temples were carefully removed with proper rituals before the temples were dismantled using JCB machines.

According to local officials, the drive aims to reclaim Yamuna’s riverbank for developmental projects and to address long-standing issues of unauthorized construction in the region.

The operation saw the removal of encroachments surrounding the historic Sur Ghat temples. The DDA emphasised the need to clear the area for environmental and infrastructural purposes, asserting that the temples were also unauthorised constructions.

However, this action has deeply upset the local community, particularly devotees and temple priests, who question the necessity of demolishing heritage structures.

Mahant Sanjay Giri Maharaj, the temple priest, expressed shock over the abruptness of the action. “Officials arrived suddenly in the morning and started the demolition without issuing prior notice,” he alleged.

He further noted that while the removal of illegal shops was understandable, targeting ancient temples has hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

The demolition of these temples, some of which have been standing for decades, has raised questions about preserving cultural and religious heritage amidst urban development.

Reports suggest the demolition was part of a government-approved project for the Yamuna Khadar area. The initiative seeks to clear encroachments along the riverbank to make way for planned development.

Images show bulldozers demolishing illegal constructions, including decades-old shops and temples, sparking concerns over the protection of cultural heritage. Local residents and devotees question why ancient temples weren’t spared or relocated. The government’s focus on land reclamation for infrastructure and environmental reasons continues, but the balance between development and cultural preservation remains uncertain.