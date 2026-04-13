DDA demolition drive at Tilapth Valley Park reignites debate over land ownership, rights

NEW DELHI: A demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park has reignited debate over land ownership, environmental protection, and the rights of residents in the Sainik Farm–Maidangarhi area.



The operation, conducted on April 9 with assistance from Delhi Police and forest officials, targeted unauthorised constructions across multiple khasra numbers in Village Maidangarhi. According to officials, nearly 70 per cent of the encroached land around 83 acres was reclaimed, with 23 farmhouses spread over 12 acres demolished. However, about three acres, involving seven farmhouses, could not be cleared due to stay orders issued by the Delhi High Court.

Authorities said the drive is part of ongoing efforts to secure government land, protect ecological assets, and expand the green cover of the biodiversity park. The park, located near Sainik Farm, has long been identified as an ecologically sensitive zone requiring conservation.

Residents, however, have contested the scale and nature of the demolition. Some claimed that only partial structures and jhuggis were removed, contradicting official figures. Others described the early morning operation, reportedly beginning around 5 a.m., as abrupt and distressing.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of debris and broken structures, with one elderly homeowner alleging that his residence was completely demolished, calling the experience “heartbreaking”. Several locals maintained that the land was privately owned and questioned the legality of the action.

The episode raises questions on governance in Sainik Farm, where unauthorised constructions have long persisted. While authorities stress environmental restoration, residents cite inconsistent enforcement. The incident highlights the need for transparent policies and dialogue to balance ecological and human concerns.