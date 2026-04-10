DDA conducts demolition drive in south Delhi’s Sainik Farm

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, DDA on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive demolishing 23 farmhouses in the affluent Sainik Farm area of south Delhi, officials said.

According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the action forms part of ongoing efforts to protect “ecological assets” at Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park and Maidangarhi village.

“To secure government land and enhance the green area of the biodiversity park by removing unauthorised constructions within the park boundary. A demolition drive was successfully carried out on 9 April 2026 at Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park and Maidangarhi village,” DDA in a statement said.

Approximately 70 per cent of the affected area, about 83 acres, was recovered, and around 12 acres of land, comprising 23 farmhouses, were successfully demolished and cleared, the statement added.

“Around three acres of land, involving 7 farmhouses, could not be cleared due to active judicial stay orders issued by the High Court,” the statement further said.

According to the Resident Welfare Association, the drive targeted two residential plots located on Western Avenue.

“This is a completely illegal action. They came around 5 am and carried out the drive despite us having a stay order from the court. This is a private land, and DDA does not have a clear demarcation of the Khasra number of this plot,” Hardeep Singh Bhalla, president of the Western Avenue Residents’ Welfare Association (WARWA), alleged.

While the government is talking about regularising unauthorised colonies, the DDA is taking action against the residents in the

area, Bhalla said.