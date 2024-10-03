DDA conducts cleanliness drive in Siraspur Housing Pocket to celebrate ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’

New Delhi: To promote cleanliness and celebrate ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised a cleanliness drive in the Siraspur Housing Pocket.



The event, held on October 2, marked the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi to emphasise the importance of hygiene and sanitation in urban spaces.

The drive was spearheaded by Ashok Kumar Gupta, Engineer Member of the DDA, alongside Chittaranjan Dash, Principal Commissioner of Housing.

They were joined by DDA officials, staff members, and local residents, all contributing to the initiative aimed at enhancing the cleanliness of the area.

Siraspur has emerged as a key location under DDA’s recently launched housing schemes, particularly the Sasta Ghar Scheme. Under this initiative, the DDA is offering affordable LIG (Lower Income Group) flats starting at a competitive price of Rs 15 lakh, inclusive of a 15 per cent discount.

These flats come with essential amenities, including ample surface parking, making them an attractive option for potential buyers.

Situated near G T Karnal Road and the Samaypur Badli metro station, Siraspur offers residents easy access to various facilities.

The vicinity boasts numerous schools, hospitals, and even an amusement park, ensuring a well-rounded lifestyle for families moving into the area.

In addition to the housing developments, DDA mentioned it is actively working on enhancing green spaces around the housing pocket.

These initiatives aim to improve the overall quality of life for residents, with final finishing touches being applied to the housing blocks to increase their appeal.

The DDA is also coordinating with local bodies to ensure ongoing cleanliness and maintenance of the neighbourhood.

The DDA launched three housing schemes in August 2024, including the ‘Sasta Ghar’ and ‘Madhyam Vargiya’ Housing Schemes, as well as the Dwarka Housing Scheme.

While the latter is currently closed, the first two schemes are available on a First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis.

Interested buyers can explore available options by visiting the DDA’s official website at www.dda.gov.in.

Notably, all flats offered are freehold properties and ready for immediate occupation, with sample flats available for viewing to assist buyers in making decisions.

The response to these schemes has been overwhelming, with significant interest expressed across various categories of flats in multiple locations, noted officials.