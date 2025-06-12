DDA clears Bhoomiheen Camp, cites court orders

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji, citing the clearance of long-standing encroachments and compliance with Delhi High Court directives. The move comes after the court dismissed 55 petitions filed by ineligible residents opposing the demolition.

According to the DDA officials, the demolition was part of its In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project and was necessary to free five acres of public land earmarked for the relocation of around 4,500 slum dwellers from neighbouring Navjeevan and Jawahar Camps.

“Bhoomiheen JJ Camp is encroaching on five acres of DDA’s land,” the authority said, adding that the area had remained under encroachment for 2.5 years despite eligible residents already being shifted. “1862 eligible households of Bhoomiheen Camp have been rehabilitated to EWS flats at Kalkaji Extension between November 2022 and May 2023,” the statement said.

These flats, constructed at a cost of Rs.11.41 lakh per unit, were allotted at a heavily subsidised beneficiary contribution of Rs.1.12 lakh. “These dwellers have been comfortably living in these flats which have all modern civic facilities,” DDA said. Each unit consists of a living room, bedroom, bathroom, balcony, and kitchen, covering a carpet area of 25 square metres.

The DDA outlined the eligibility criteria under the 2015 DUSIB Rehabilitation Policy, which included having names in the voter list from 2012–2015 and possessing one of 12 official documents. Households using jhuggis for commercial purposes, or upper-floor residents without separate ration cards prior to January 1, 2015, were deemed ineligible.

“Ineligible dwellers were given an opportunity to file an appeal before the Appellate Authority,” DDA noted. “Thirty-four households whose appeals were allowed have also been given alternative allotment.”

The demolition had earlier been stayed by the High Court when 55 writ petitions involving 435 petitioners were filed. “The High Court has dismissed all the cases in orders passed in the last week, except one,” said the DDA. In compliance with court directions, alternative allotment has already been made in that case, and 26 others will be re-examined.

Following prior notices issued to ineligible dwellers whose stay petitions were dismissed, DDA proceeded with the demolition on Wednesday as scheduled. “Around 344 jhuggi structures existed, which were mostly vacant. There is no stay against demolition of these structures,” the statement concluded.