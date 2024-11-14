DDA celebrates Dilli Deepotsav at Vasudev Ghat, lights about 3.5 lakh diyas on occasion

New Delhi: The DDA on Wednesday celebrated Dilli Deepotsav ahead of Dev Deepawali, Guru Purab and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, and illuminated 3.5 lakh diyas on the bank of Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat, an official statement said.

The function, a first of its kind, was organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which was attended by many dignitaries and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was the chief guest, it said. To further illuminate the spiritual landscape, the lieutenant governor also performed Yamuna Aarti on the occasion, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the lieutenant governor said that Yamuna is the identity of people of Delhi.

“It is our responsibility to keep it clean. I would like to state that the place where we are sitting here was full of garbage two years back and now today we are celebrating Deepotsav. It has happened because we were committed towards reviving the area,” said Saxena. “The objective of the Deepotsav is to make our contribution to the cleanliness of Yamuna. I would like that in future Dilli Deepotsav to be popular like Deepotsav of Ayodhya and I expect five lakh diyas to be illuminated next year and it should further continue to increase in the coming years,” he added.

A captivating drone and laser show was also organised and a grand Ram Darbar was housed in the ‘Baradari’ at Vasudev Ghat. The diyas were lit at the ghat by people from various walks of life attending the event, which include students and artists, the statement said.

Vasudev Ghat is the first ghat restored in Delhi by the DDA. Spreading over an area of 16 ha, the main ghat stretches to a length of 145 metre and has 25 steps to the holy water of Yamuna. The five hectare green on the ghat is laid in Charbagh style, it said.

The DDA has also entered into an arrangement that entails organising “Yamuna Aarti” at Vasudev Ghat twice a week (Sunday and Tuesday). The Aarti is not only about paying respect to the mighty river but also to bring about consciousness and a sense of responsibility in the people towards the Yamuna thus aiding in preventing further pollution and in becoming a major stakeholder in the efforts to clean the river, it said.