DDA celebrates 67th founder’s day

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) celebrated its 67th Sansthapana Diwas on Thursday, in the presence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.



Officers were awarded for outstanding contribution to the organisation. A coffee table book was also launched, highlighting DDA’s journey, along with a corporate film.

“The most remarkable contribution of the DDA has been its efforts to ensure that the economically weaker and vulnerable sections of society are not left behind in the ambition of creating a city that keeps pace with the evolving times. It has successfully provided houses under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project and is also in the process of conferring ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi under PM UDAY,” said the Union minister.

Saxena added, “As a chairman of DDA, I have been personally involved in all DDA’s projects since the last one and half years. And I would proudly state that I am very impressed with the hard work put up by them in shaping the national Capital. Delhi is a complex and vibrant city with multiple agencies functioning and the aspirations of the people from government and its agencies is huge. It is not an easy task to fulfil them. But I must say that DDA has played a pivotal role for the holistic development

of the city.”

DDA Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda, MLAs Vijender Gupta and OP Sharma, DDA Finance Member Vijay Kumar Singh and DDA Engineer Member Ashok Kumar Gupta were also present on the occasion.