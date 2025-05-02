DDA carries out demolition drive in Sainik Farms to reclaim encroached land

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a demolition drive in the south Delhi's upscale Sainik Farm area to remove unauthorised constructions and reclaim high-value land, a statement said Friday.

According to the statement, the action follows directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who recently emphasised the need to clear encroachments from DDA-owned land.

He had asked DDA officials to take strict measures to remove illegal and unauthorised structures, particularly in prime areas of the city, it stated.

"As part of the drive, which was conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police from April 24 to April 26, the DDA demolished illegal under-construction farmhouses spread over more than 1.5 acres lands (two-bigha)," it read.

The land involved falls under Saidulajab Village, which forms a part of Sainik Farms and is under DDA ownership, it stated.

Officials said further action is being planned against unauthorised constructions in other posh areas of the city, it added.