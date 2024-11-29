DDA approves overhaul of slum rehabilitation policy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken a steps toward improving housing and infrastructure in the city, with the approval of major changes to its slum rehabilitation policy.

In a meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Shri V.K. Saxena, the DDA greenlighted new modifications aimed at enhancing the “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan” initiative, a flagship program aimed at providing dignified housing to slum dwellers while creating additional housing and commercial spaces for all Delhi residents.

The revised policy introduces crucial changes to make in-situ rehabilitation projects more viable, with increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for both residential and commercial components.

Under the new framework, the FAR for residential areas has been raised from 400 to 500, while the FAR for commercial spaces will also rise from 300 to 500, for plots measuring over 2000 sqm.

This boost is expected to increase the number of dwelling units for slum residents and create more commercial opportunities, ensuring financial sustainability for developers.

A significant feature of the approved policy is the provision for at least 40% of any project’s land area to be dedicated to residential purposes, with the remaining area allocated for commercial use.

Additionally, any unutilized FAR in the residential component can now be transferred to the commercial space, further incentivizing development.

Another decision is the clubbing of redevelopment projects across a 5-kilometer radius. This allows developers to focus on rehabilitating slum dwellers in modern multi-story complexes on specific plots, while the remaining areas can be developed for residential or commercial use.

This approach aims to improve living conditions for slum residents while ensuring a sustainable model for developers.

The changes are set to integrate informal slum dwellers into the formal urban fabric, contributing to social empowerment and enhancing quality of life through better housing and public amenities. The proposal will now be submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval.

Other decisions in today’s meeting included reducing reserve prices for land designated for education and healthcare, as well as a new plan to develop a bio-methanization plant at Ghazipur.