DDA approves Master Plan 2041

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the draft Master Plan 2041 for the Capital.



The decision was taken during a marathon meeting that went on for more than three and a half hours at the Raj Niwas here. It was chaired by the Lt Governor (L-G), who is also the chairman of the DDA, officials said.

The Authority in its meeting, also took a decision for relaxation in guidelines pertaining to female beneficiaries for in situ rehabilitation under Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan programme.

The Draft MPD-2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans and based on learning’s from across the country with respect to implementation of various projects and schemes, as per DDA officials.

Saxena said that, the thrust of MPD-2041, was inclusive development, environmental sustainability, green economy, infrastructure development that included sufficient housing for all sections of the society, innovative interventions like TOD Hubs, Land Pooling, Green Area Development and Rejuvenation and Regeneration of the city. MPD-2041 has been divided into 2 Volumes,10 Chapters with a vision to “Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi”.

The three major goals in this plan includes, movement to make Delhi an environmentally sustainable city that provides a healthy environment for its citizens that is resilient to impacts of climate change and disasters. Develop as a future-ready city that offers good quality, affordable and safe living environments with efficient services and green mobility systems. Emerge as a dynamic place for economic, creative and cultural development.

As per DDA officials, MPD-2041 is prepared based on extensive citizen and stakeholder engagement which includes Govt. Departments, Local Bodies, RWAs, Traders and Market Associations, NGOs, Organisations, Professionals, experts and Individuals etc. which form the basis of the exercise for vision of future for Delhi.

The Draft Plan prioritises protection and improvement of good quality green-blue assets for active/passive recreation and leisure. This includes biodiversity parks, integrated floodplain planning, revival of baolis/ water bodies, development of walking and cycling trails along with the rejuvenation of drain buffers. Buildings will also be required to meet Green-Blue Factor (GBF) conditions to ensure sustainable development practices. Additionally, the plan also proposes the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River and its floodplain through preparation of the Comprehensive River Development Plan for river Yamuna.

Plan proposes to encourage the development of a night time economy for safe and a vibrant city, it also includes norms for heritage zones, archaeological parks, and cultural precincts, as well as instruments for improving conservation of heritage building to promote Delhi’s rich history and culture. MPD-2041 will be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA and DDA Member Somnath Bharti wrote to DDA Chairman, Delhi L-G seeking postponement of meeting on Master Plan 2041. The MLA cited in his letter that DDA has not given sufficient time to residents to review and suggest changes to the MPD-2041.