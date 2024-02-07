DDA approves housing schemes, proposals on change of land usage

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved Housing Schemes, along with proposals regarding change of land usage, and timeline extension during a meeting on Monday.



The Authority confirmed another round of e-Auction for flats from the Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 that have not been booked in the last round. Dwarka Sectors 19B and 14 will undergo the e-Auction, while MIG flats at Lok Nayak Puram will be offered through a First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis.

“DDA has allowed participation of non-governmental legal entities to purchase built up properties in bulk offered by it. Any private entity with a registered office or campus in Delhi-NCR region can now purchase residential flats of DDA in bulk for use as residential staff quarters, hostel, etc. Such a policy will enable the growth and development of private industrial, educational and other sectors in upcoming areas like Narela leading to the overall development of the city,” they added.

7,205 sq metres of land at Ghazipur has been approved by the Authority to change its usage from ‘Recreational’ to “Transportation”, with the purpose of easing traffic congestion.

Additionally, they

have decided on the guidelines for utilising the Gaon Sabha Area Funds under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA) 2023.

According to the same, “The Project Evaluation Committee under CE (HQ), DDA will technically examine the proposals. The approved projects shall be uploaded on the website to avoid

duplication of projects. In order to ensure the quality of work, stringent provisions shall be included in the tender documents by the executing

agencies. All works shall be subject to third party audit,

and all works shall be geo-tagged.”