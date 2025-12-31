DDA announces 25% discount under Karmayogi Awas Yojana

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a 25 per cent discount on ready-to-move-in flats for serving and retired government employees as a New Year concession, aiming to make homeownership more accessible in the national capital.

The discounted units, part of the “Karmayogi Awas Yojana” in Narela, include 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK flats. Applications for the scheme will open on January 14, while the registration process has already begun.

DDA officials said the concession is available to both central and state government employees, whether currently in service or retired. To showcase the flats, the authority has displayed 2 BHK units in Narela, highlighting their design and facilities. The units are ready for possession, removing the long waiting periods typically associated with under-construction projects.

The initiative is seen as a significant relief for government staff who have long aspired to own homes in Delhi but were deterred by high real-estate prices. The 25 per cent discount applies to the booking price, making the flats considerably more affordable than prevailing market rates. A range of housing options is available to cater to different family sizes and requirements.

The programme also supports DDA’s broader efforts to expand residential infrastructure in developing zones like Narela, where large-scale housing development is underway. By focusing on government employees, the authority aims to ensure stable occupancy and reliable repayment patterns while addressing the housing needs of a key segment of the city’s workforce.

Prospective buyers must complete the registration process before submitting formal applications from January 14. Detailed information on pricing, eligibility, documentation, and allocation procedures will be shared through DDA’s official channels. For many government employees, the scheme offers a timely opportunity to secure property ownership in Delhi at a concessional rate, amid continued demand-supply pressures in the city’s real-estate market.