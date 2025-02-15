DDA, Andaman & Nicobar admin sign MoU

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards enhancing tourism and sustainable development in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andaman & Nicobar Administration on February 14 to act as knowledge partners. The collaboration aims to transform key sites in the islands into world-class tourist destinations.

The MoU focuses on two major projects: the revitalisation of the Swaraj Dweep Island Jetty Area and the development of a precinct around the historic Cellular Jail and Marina in Port Blair. These projects are expected to bolster the islands’ tourism infrastructure while preserving their ecological and historical significance.

A bilateral meeting and MoU signing ceremony took place at Asita, Delhi, attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar, D K Joshi. Senior officials from both the DDA and the Andaman & Nicobar Administration were also present.

Speaking at the event, Lt. Governor Saxena emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration in promoting sustainable development. He highlighted the potential of these projects to boost local economies while preserving the region’s environmental and cultural heritage.

DDA’s multidisciplinary team will collaborate with the Andaman administration on sustainable development, drawing from projects like Asita and Baansera. The partnership aims to boost tourism while preserving the environment and heritage.