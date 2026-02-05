DDA and NBCC extend pact for Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and NBCC (India) Limited have extended their strategic partnership for the development of Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka with the signing of a supplementary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reinforcing their commitment to timely completion and high-quality operations of the landmark project.



The supplementary MoU, signed on January 30, 2026, extends the original agreement under which NBCC will continue as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Bharat Vandana Park, located in Sector-20, Dwarka.

In a significant expansion of its role, NBCC has also been entrusted with interim operations and maintenance (O&M) responsibilities during the park’s phased opening to the public.

Under the revised arrangement, NBCC will oversee the selection and onboarding of a dedicated O&M agency to ensure seamless day-to-day functioning of the park.

The public sector enterprise will also provide comprehensive implementation support for the first two years following onboarding, including a one-year defect liability period, aimed at ensuring quality control, safety and long-term sustainability of assets.

Officials said the extended collaboration reflects a shared vision between DDA and NBCC to deliver a world-class urban green space equipped with enhanced visitor amenities, robust safety mechanisms and efficient operational management systems. The supplementary agreement is also expected to facilitate the timely completion of remaining development works while maintaining high standards of public infrastructure.

Conceived as a unique recreational and cultural destination, Bharat Vandana Park is designed to celebrate India’s rich diversity through themed landscapes and public spaces, offering citizens

and visitors an immersive experience. Once fully operational, the park is expected to emerge as a major urban attraction in west Delhi.