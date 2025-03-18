DDA and CESL to expand EV charging infra

NEW DELHI: In a move to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) have signed an agreement to develop EV charging and battery swapping stations across various DDA sports complexes in Delhi. The collaboration, which aims to support the city’s transition to clean mobility, was formalized under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The agreement was signed in the presence of key officials, including Vijay Kumar Singh, DDA vice-chairman; Vishal Kapoor, MD and CEO of CESL; Chittaranjan Dash, principal commissioner, DDA; and Rajneesh Rana, head of convergence. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the capital city’s EV infrastructure, providing more accessible charging options for electric vehicle users.

As part of the agreement, DDA will provide vacant land at its sports complexes in North, West, South, and East Delhi. These sites will be utilised by CESL to set up and operate public EV charging and battery swapping stations. The locations chosen will enable widespread access to efficient charging facilities, further promoting EV adoption across the city.

CESL will oversee the installation, operation, and maintenance of these facilities under a Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) model.

This approach ensures sustainable infrastructure development, with services procured from Charge Point Operators (CPOs) for the supply, testing, and commissioning of the charging stations.

Vishal Kapoor, MD and CEO of CESL, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating that it will help accelerate EV adoption and contribute to India’s

decarbonisation goals.

Vijay Kumar Singh, DDA vice-chairman, also emphasised that the initiative aligns with DDA’s vision of promoting sustainability and transforming Delhi into an environmentally friendly, future-

ready city.