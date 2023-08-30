DDA amends housing regulations, allows change of land use to boost medical infra

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) amended housing regulations to provide a level playing field to all home buyers, and allowed change of land use to boost medical infrastructure, in a meeting chaired by the city’s Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman VK Saxena on Tuesday.



The amendment in Housing Regulation was done in Regulation 7, ‘Eligibility of Allotment’, where the Authority removed the clause that “a person owning a house or plot in Delhi cannot apply for all allotment of DDA flat.” This was done to maximise the sale of fresh DDA inventory in the initial stage to recover capital, avoid repair or maintenance expenses and depreciation of inventory leading to their vintage stage.

Attended by the Vice Chairman of DDA and other members, the meeting also saw permission given to augment usable land for expansion of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and change of land use for a plot to build the CPI(M) office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Allotment of land was also allowed to construct 6 state bhawans or state guest houses on a 1.6 hectare plot in Dwarka Sector 17.

In the meeting, 3 plots, under the ownership of RML Hospital were given the final approval to change their land use from recreational, residential to public and semi-public facilities, after the Authority completed the process of issuing public notice inviting objections and suggestions from the public.

The proposals of both the Amendment and change of land use will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. DDA also approved a proposal for the change of land use on an area in Rouse Avenue, DDU Marg to be allotted to CPI(M), following which they will send out a notice to the public asking for objections and suggestions.